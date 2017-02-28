Politics
February 28, 2017 3:09 pm
Updated: February 28, 2017 3:14 pm

Federal Liberals say ‘no’ to would-be candidate in Montreal byelection

By Staff The Canadian Press

The federal Liberals say 'no' to Alan DeSousa's bid to represent the party in a byelection in Saint-Laurent on April 3, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Denis Beaumont
The federal Liberals are putting the kibosh on a bid by a Montreal borough mayor to seek the party nomination in a byelection.

Alan DeSousa was hoping to eventually represent the Liberals in the April 3 vote in Stephane Dion‘s former Montreal-area riding of Saint-Laurent.

READ MORE: Yolande James to join Alan DeSousa in race for Stephane Dion’s Montreal riding: source

DeSousa said a party committee sent him a letter dated two days ago to tell him he was not eligible to seek the nomination.

WATCH BELOW: Alan DeSousa spoke to Global’s Laura Casella about his federal Liberal bid for the riding of Saint-Laurent

He is appealing the decision and said he will do everything he can to make sure his name ends up on the list of would-be candidates.

READ MORE: Yolande James seeks Liberal nomination in Saint-Laurent: ‘diversity matters’

DeSousa argued it is up to the residents of Saint-Laurent to choose who they want as their Liberal candidate.

He said he was given no explicit reasons for the omission, while the party says in an email it cannot discuss individual cases.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

