Federal Liberals say ‘no’ to would-be candidate in Montreal byelection

The federal Liberals are putting the kibosh on a bid by a Montreal borough mayor to seek the party nomination in a byelection.

Alan DeSousa was hoping to eventually represent the Liberals in the April 3 vote in Stephane Dion‘s former Montreal-area riding of Saint-Laurent.

DeSousa said a party committee sent him a letter dated two days ago to tell him he was not eligible to seek the nomination.

He is appealing the decision and said he will do everything he can to make sure his name ends up on the list of would-be candidates.

DeSousa argued it is up to the residents of Saint-Laurent to choose who they want as their Liberal candidate.

He said he was given no explicit reasons for the omission, while the party says in an email it cannot discuss individual cases.