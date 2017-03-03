Alan DeSousa loses appeal to run for Liberals in Saint-Laurent byelection

Alan DeSousa has lost his appeal to be able to run for the federal Liberals in an upcoming byelection in the Saint-Laurent riding.

The longtime mayor of Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough was hoping to make the jump to federal politics.

“I’m a big boy, I can take the punches. I go into the ring and I take my best shot,” he said.

“Life throws you all kinds of curves and I have no regrets.”

The seat was left vacant when Stephane Dion announced his retirement from politics in January.

Saint-Laurent is a Liberal stronghold, a riding that’s gone red since it was created in 1986.

DeSousa’s nomination was rejected by the party this week and was once again refused after he appealed the decision.

“Clearly, my candidacy was not viewed or approved for the nomination process and my name won’t be on the ballot,” he told Global News.

The Liberals issued a statement saying, “the Liberals will have a candidate that is nominated in a manner that is fully in line with all of the party’s rules, with the kind of diligence that Canadians expect from a federal political party.”

The party would not provide more detail.

“I can speculate and I can guess,” said DeSousa.

“Many have had theories but I’ll turn the page on that.”

Now, the race will include former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister Yolande James and Marwah Rizqy, a tax law professor.

They have both received the go-ahead to run.

The date of the nomination meeting has not been set.