Manitoba RCMP officer accused of child abuse

WINNIPEG – A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged after an investigation into complaints he was abusing his own children.

In a news release RCMP said he’s been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

Police say the incidents happened between 2010 and 2016.

They are not releasing the name of the officer, to protect the identity of the children.

RCMP would also not say how many children were involved.

The officer, who has seven years service, has been suspended with pay.