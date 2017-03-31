Calgary couple ditches home for RV tour of Canada

Roy Graham and Betty Caldwell are ditching their Calgary home to embark on a cross-Canada tour in an RV.

The couple said they were inspired by YouTube videos posted by other people who had given up living in a house for life on the open road.

When Caldwell’s business began to struggle in the midst of Alberta’s economic slump, they decided to give it a shot.

“We lived in sticks and bricks for all our lives,” Graham explained. “We thought it would be a really neat endeavour to actually downsize and see what that’s like.”

“We want to see the sights, we want to meet all the people in Canada, and expand ourselves as people.”

“We get so tied down in everything [that] we forget to live life,” Caldwell added.

To keep them company on their travels, the couple adopted a dog named Walter from the Calgary Humane Society.

“Walter is going to have a brand new backyard every other day,” Graham said. “He’ll be able to explore all the neat things in Canada with us.”

Graham and Caldwell have launched a YouTube channel to document their travels, hoping it can also help generate some revenue.

“We’re going to do updates we’re hoping four times a month at least,” Graham said. “We’ve got our website with written updates as well.”

“This isn’t an easy thing to do, it can be very stressful, but at the same time very rewarding.”

Graham and Caldwell plan to embark on their journey on Friday with a month-long stay in the Okanagan as their first stop.