Pamela Anderson on rumours she’s dating Julian Assange: ‘It’s no secret, he is one of my favourite people’
Pamela Anderson was spotted in London on Thursday, exiting the Ecuadorian embassy — again! — after paying another visit to Julian Assange, fuelling the ever-growing speculation that the former Baywatch star and the WikiLeaks founder are romantically involved.
Anderson’s latest visit to the embassy — where Assange is being granted refuge in order to avoid extradition to Sweden to face charges of sexual assault, which he claims are bogus and politically motivated — follows a lengthy post the B.C.-born star wrote about Assange on her website.
“I am getting more involved with The Courage Foundation who helps to defend whistleblowers …like Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning and Julian Assange,” she wrote. “My relationship with Julian – it’s no secret, he is one of my favourite people — and he might be the most famous, most politicized refugee of our time. Famous for being persecuted. Famous for being persecuted is not a position of power but a position of vulnerability. I am concerned.”
Anderson’s frequent visits to Assange, who is also facing charges of espionage in the U.S., are raising eyebrows, considering she’s visited him at least six times over the past seven months.
“Julian is a human being who is extremely empathetic and cares deeply about the world. And — because of his work he has made some powerful enemies in a few countries — America especially by exposing them. Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this. He is the strongest person I know — but, living as he is, is very unhealthy, demeaning and inhumane,” she continued in her blog post.
