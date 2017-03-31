Crime
March 31, 2017 5:59 am
Updated: March 31, 2017 6:35 am

Police investigating after man fatally shot in Etobicoke

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Etobicoke on March 31, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
Police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found fatally shot in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on La Rush Drive near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue.

The man was located with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word yet on any suspects and no descriptions have been released.

Etobicoke
Fatal Shooting
Homicide
La Rush Drive
man fatally shot
Shooting Investigation
Toronto Police

