Police investigating after man fatally shot in Etobicoke
Police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found fatally shot in Etobicoke early Friday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on La Rush Drive near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue.
The man was located with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.
There’s no word yet on any suspects and no descriptions have been released.
