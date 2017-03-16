Homicide unit investigating after body found in parking lot of east-end Toronto school

The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a body was located in a parking lot of a school in Scarborough Thursday morning.

Police said they received a call just before 8 a.m. for a body found at Upper Road Trail and Antelope Drive near Sheppard Avenue East and Morningside Avenue.

Police said a man was located next to Alvin Curling Public School with obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the death is being considered suspicious.

The age and identity of the deceased has not been released.