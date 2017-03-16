Crime
March 16, 2017 10:42 am
Updated: March 16, 2017 10:48 am

Homicide unit investigating after body found in parking lot of east-end Toronto school

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigating after a body was found next to Alvin Curling Public School in Scarborough on March 16, 2017.

Catherine McDonald
A A

The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a body was located in a parking lot of a school in Scarborough Thursday morning.

Police said they received a call just before 8 a.m. for a body found at Upper Road Trail and Antelope Drive near Sheppard Avenue East and Morningside Avenue.

Police said a man was located next to Alvin Curling Public School with obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the death is being considered suspicious.

The age and identity of the deceased has not been released.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alvin Curling Public School
Body Found
Homicide
Homicide Investigation
Man Found Dead
Scarborough
Toronto crime
Toronto Police
Upper Road Trail

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News