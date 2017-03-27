Crime
March 27, 2017 9:11 pm

Toronto police investigating shooting in city’s west end

Man was rushed to hospital following a shooting near The Queensway and Windermere Avenue Monday afternoon.

Toronto police are investigating what appeared to be a violent home invasion in the city’s west end Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a condo complex in the Queensway and Windermere Avenue area at around 4 p.m.

Const. David Hopkinson tells AM640 police originally believed it was a home invasion based on information they were given and some evidence.

“We’ve run into some conflicting stories. I believe the detectives are still investigating and it would be inappropriate for me to comment until I know further.”

Hopkinson was able to state that a victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting incident.

“The person that was shot apparently was also further assaulted by our suspect with a weapon,” he said.

A suspect description was not immediately available.

 

