Toronto police investigating shooting in city’s west end

Toronto police are investigating what appeared to be a violent home invasion in the city’s west end Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a condo complex in the Queensway and Windermere Avenue area at around 4 p.m.

Const. David Hopkinson tells AM640 police originally believed it was a home invasion based on information they were given and some evidence.

“We’ve run into some conflicting stories. I believe the detectives are still investigating and it would be inappropriate for me to comment until I know further.”

Man shot in the thigh (and grazed in the head) at a condo @ Windermere Av & The Queensway. Victim to trauma center.

Hopkinson was able to state that a victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting incident.

“The person that was shot apparently was also further assaulted by our suspect with a weapon,” he said.

A suspect description was not immediately available.