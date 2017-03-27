Toronto police investigating shooting in city’s west end
Toronto police are investigating what appeared to be a violent home invasion in the city’s west end Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to a condo complex in the Queensway and Windermere Avenue area at around 4 p.m.
Const. David Hopkinson tells AM640 police originally believed it was a home invasion based on information they were given and some evidence.
“We’ve run into some conflicting stories. I believe the detectives are still investigating and it would be inappropriate for me to comment until I know further.”
Hopkinson was able to state that a victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting incident.
“The person that was shot apparently was also further assaulted by our suspect with a weapon,” he said.
A suspect description was not immediately available.
