Manitoba Moose goalie Eric Comrie honoured for community work

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose have awarded goalie Eric Comrie with the team’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his contributions to the community this season.

Comrie took on a significant role with Project 11 at the beginning of the season. He spent his time away from the rink visiting several local schools to talk to students about mental health awareness. The 21-year-old was also involved with several other initiatives.

WATCH: Global’s Mitch Rosset tags along with Eric Comrie as he makes a few community appearances.



With the honour, Comrie becomes a finalist for the AHL’s Yanick Dupre Memorial Award. The league will announce a winner at a later date.