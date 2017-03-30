Winnipeg Jets’ Toby Enstrom undergoes season ending knee surgery

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg Jets defenceman Toby Enstrom will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery Thursday morning.

The procedure was performed on the same knee doctors operated on last month. Enstrom re-injured the joint during Winnipeg’s 3-0 victory against the St. Louis Blues on March 3.

“He blocked a shot on his knee which caused quite a bit of (damage),” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said.

“He played five games on it but we were pulling a lot of blood on that knee.”

The team had hoped Enstrom’s knee would heal as he recovered from a concussion he suffered three weeks ago.

“He cleared his neurological testing, got back on and it got bad right away again,” Maurice said.

Enstrom has been limited to just 60 games this season due to injuries and a personal issue. He 32-year-old has a single season left on his current contract.

DEFENCEMAN DEMOTED: The Jets have sent Brian Strait back to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. The blueliner played five NHL games after being called up on March 18. He recorded two assists during his stint with the Jets. Strait has two goals and ten assists in 50 games as a Moose this season.