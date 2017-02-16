Winnipeg Jets defenceman Toby Enstrom undergoes surgery

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets will be without Toby Enstrom for two to three weeks after the defenceman underwent surgery Thursday morning to fix a lower-body injury.

Enstrom was hurt in the first period of Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. He left the game following just three shifts and did not return.

“We just got to the point that we thought the rehab on it would be at least that long and at the end, we still wouldn’t know if we would have a healthy player,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said.

Enstrom has a goal and 13 assists in 55 games this season.