Man held at knife point in Saskatoon carjacking

A man was threatened with a knife during a carjacking on Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon.

The driver told police that he stopped his car in the 1300-block of 20th Street West when a person walked out in front of him.

Three people with red bandanas covering their faces then approached his car.

He said they took his keys while holding him at knife point.

They then took off in his car.

No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a 2003 white four-door Chevrolet Cavalier with Saskatchewan licence plate 541 KJB.

One of the suspects is described as an indigenous woman in her 20s, five-foot nine with a slim build.

The other two suspects are men, but no descriptions were provided other than one was wearing a dark blue jacket and dark sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.