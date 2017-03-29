25 illnesses reported due to Robin Hood flour contamination

The Public Health Agency Canada says there are 25 cases of E. coli O121 across Canada linked to 10-kg bags of Robin Hood All Purpose flour.

Six people were hospitalized as a result, but all have recovered, a release from Health Canada says.

The illnesses were reported in British Colombia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador, and were reported between Nov. 2016 and Feb. 2017.

“Canadians are advised not to use or eat any Robin Hood All Purpose Flour, Original sold in 10 kilogram bags with a code containing BB/MA 2018 AL 17 and 6 291 548,” the release states.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall for the affected flour on Tuesday.

If you have unmarked flour, and are unsure of whether or not it is affected by the recall, Health Canada recommends throwing it out just in case.

It said food contaminated by E. coli doesn’t look spoiled, but it can still make you sick.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. If you think you have become sick, CFIA advises you to call your doctor immediately.

Health Canada is also reminding Canadians to make sure food is cooked properly before eating.

“This outbreak is a reminder that it is not safe to taste or eat raw dough or batter, regardless of the type of flour used as raw flour can be contaminated with harmful bacteria such as E.coli.” the release said.

