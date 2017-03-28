Robin Hood All Purpose Flour recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Robin Hood brand All Purpose Flour has been recalled for a possible E. coli O121 contamination.

The affected product is limited to the 10 kg bag of original flour, and was sold in stores in BC, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The recall was issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during an investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” CFIA officials wrote in a release.

One person was reported sick after consuming the flour, the release said.

They said food contaminated by E coli doesn’t look spoiled, but it can still make you sick.

Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. If you think you have become sick, CFIA advises you to call your doctor immediately.

The CFIA said it will be ensuring that the affected Robin Hood Flour products are removed from the shelves, and will be continuing its investigation.