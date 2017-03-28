Crime
March 28, 2017 7:06 pm

Man arrested after Hong Kong package containing steroids, ‘unknown white powder’ arrives in Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

Mounties in Edmonton said they located and seized a package from Hong Kong on March 27, 2017 that contained 420 grams of anabolic steroids, a mini-steroid lab, a pill press, digital scales, a small number of "unknown pills" and about 56 grams of an "unknown white powder."

COURTESY: RCMP
A A

The RCMP said a 26-year-old Edmonton man is facing multiple charges after its covert operations unit “located and seized” a steroid-laden package originating from Hong Kong on Monday that had arrived in Alberta’s capital.

According to police, the seizure was the result of a joint steroid importation investigation, involving the RCMP federal policing unit and the Canada Border Services Agency, that began March 21.

Mounties said the package contained 420 grams of anabolic steroids, a mini-steroid lab, a pill press, digital scales, a small number of “unknown pills” and about 56 grams of an “unknown white powder.”

Brayden Jade Hanson has been charged with production of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and importation of a controlled substance.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on April 20.

The RCMP said depending on the results of a lab analysis of the “unknown pills” and “unknown white powder,” Hanson may face further charges.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
anabolic steroids
Brayden Jade Hanson
Crime
Drugs
Edmonton
Hong Kong
Steroids

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News