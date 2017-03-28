Man arrested after Hong Kong package containing steroids, ‘unknown white powder’ arrives in Edmonton
The RCMP said a 26-year-old Edmonton man is facing multiple charges after its covert operations unit “located and seized” a steroid-laden package originating from Hong Kong on Monday that had arrived in Alberta’s capital.
According to police, the seizure was the result of a joint steroid importation investigation, involving the RCMP federal policing unit and the Canada Border Services Agency, that began March 21.
Mounties said the package contained 420 grams of anabolic steroids, a mini-steroid lab, a pill press, digital scales, a small number of “unknown pills” and about 56 grams of an “unknown white powder.”
Brayden Jade Hanson has been charged with production of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and importation of a controlled substance.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Edmonton on April 20.
The RCMP said depending on the results of a lab analysis of the “unknown pills” and “unknown white powder,” Hanson may face further charges.
