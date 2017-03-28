Environment
March 28, 2017 2:51 pm

Donald Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change plan

By Staff Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up an executive order on "energy independence," eliminating Obama-era climate change regulations, during a signing ceremony at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) headquarters in Washington, U.S., March 28, 2017.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday to scrap Obama-era climate change regulations that his administration says are hindering oil drillers and coal miners.

“My administration is putting an end to the war on coal,” Trump said before signing the decree. “With today’s executive action I am taking historic steps to lift the restrictions on American energy, to reverse government intrusion and to cancel job-killing regulations.”

