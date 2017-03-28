Crime
March 28, 2017 12:50 pm

Police bomb technicians called to Hamilton’s Gore Park

By News Anchor  900CHML
Hamilton Police Service
A A

Hamilton police bomb technicians have been called in to deal with a suspicious package near Gore Park.

Police were called to the pedestrian walkway on the south branch of King Street between James and Hughson just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone found a suitcase chained to a wall.

The area has been blocked off.

There’s no word if any of the nearby buildings have been evacuated.

Hamilton police bomb technicians are investigating a suspicious package on the south branch of King Street between James and Hughson.

Google Maps

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Gore Park
Hamilton
Hamilton police bomb technicians
Hamilton suspicious package

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News