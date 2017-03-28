Police bomb technicians called to Hamilton’s Gore Park
Hamilton police bomb technicians have been called in to deal with a suspicious package near Gore Park.
Police were called to the pedestrian walkway on the south branch of King Street between James and Hughson just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone found a suitcase chained to a wall.
The area has been blocked off.
There’s no word if any of the nearby buildings have been evacuated.
