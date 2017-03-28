Toronto police investigating after 7-Eleven convenience stores targeted overnight

Toronto police are looking for suspects after two 7-Eleven convenience stores were targeted in the city’s west end overnight.

The first robbery took place just before 11 p.m. at 3657 Lake Shore Boul. W. in Etobicoke.

Police said the male suspect, armed with a knife and wearing a balaclava, entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes.

He then fled on foot and headed eastbound on Lake Shore.

Just over an hour later, police said a second 7-Eleven was targeted at 3260 Lake Shore Boul. W., only one kilometre away from the other store.

The suspect, a male who was also armed with a knife and wearing a black mask, managed to steal cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Police could not confirm if both robbery suspects are the same person.