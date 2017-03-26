Argument leads to Cloverdale stabbing: RCMP
Surrey RCMP are investigating a stabbing in Cloverdale on Sunday morning.
RCMP said they were called to the 17000-block of 57 Avenue at 6 a.m. where they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.
Police said early indications suggested an argument between two people led to the stabbing.
