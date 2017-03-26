Surrey
March 26, 2017 11:54 am
Updated: March 26, 2017 11:56 am

Argument leads to Cloverdale stabbing: RCMP

By Online News Producer  Global News

RCMP are investigating a stabbing in Cloverdale.

Shane MacKichan
Surrey RCMP are investigating a stabbing in Cloverdale on Sunday morning.

RCMP said they were called to the 17000-block of 57 Avenue at 6 a.m. where they found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Police said early indications suggested an argument between two people led to the stabbing.

