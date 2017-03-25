‘Cutting the pizza, that’s why his life is saved’: SUV drives through NE Calgary pizza shop

A pizza restaurant employee is lucky to be alive after an SUV plowed through the front entrance of a northeast Calgary Canadian Pizza Unlimited location where he was working Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene at the 600 block of 1 Avenue NE at around 2 a.m.

Asif Mahmood, owner of the CPU shop, said his staff member just happened to be cutting pizza behind the refrigerator when the SUV smashed through the front.

“That car hit the place and he was stuck between the oven and the fridge…so there’s a small window there and he escaped from the window and then called 911,” Mahmood said. “He just dealt with two or three customers and as he went inside behind that refrigerator, there was a big bang. He hardly escaped from that side. Back of the fridge – that’s why he is saved. If he was here (in the front area) then oh, my God!”

The restaurant sustained a great deal of damage, but Mahmood is just relieved that no one was badly injured.

“The counter and the refrigerator were pushed back and the oven hit the back wall, and it’s broken as well,” Mahmood said. “Thank God nobody was really injured or even died, right? Usually we have some customers around 2 or 2:30 a.m. here, so if people [were] standing there, then he would’ve hit them.”

Mahmood said his his employee couldn’t remember much from the incident because he was still in shock from what happened.

Bobby Kullar, the owner of the liquor store next door, said the impact of the crash was even felt in his shop.

“When I walked in, I had a few bottles I had to pick up from the ground, and on the shelf all the rest of the bottles were moved,” Kullar said. “It was scary [and] shocking. I couldn’t believe it myself when I saw the whole thing [shop entrance after the crash] open outside.”

Police have not confirmed if the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Officials continue to investigate what caused the accident.

With files from Carolyn Kury de Castillo