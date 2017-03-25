25-year-old man driving 147 km/h charged with stunt driving in Etobicoke

Toronto police have charged a 25-year-old man with stunt driving in Etobicoke.

Police said the incident took place at 9 p.m. Wednesday when an officer from 11 Division was in the Bloor Street West and Brule Terrace area.

It is alleged that the officer saw a BMW driving in the area at a high speed.

A speed-measuring device registered the vehicle driving at a speed of 147 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police have charged a 25-year-old with stunt driving (driving at a speed of 97 km/h or more over the speed limit) and speeding.

The driver’s licence has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for the same amount of time.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court May 2.