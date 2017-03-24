Woman suffers broken wrist in downtown Edmonton purse-snatching

Edmonton police are searching for a suspect after a 74-year-old woman was injured in a purse-snatching earlier this month.

On Friday, March 3, police were called to a theatre in the area of 99 Street and 102 Avenue after a woman’s purse was stolen. The woman suffered a broken wrist in the incident.

Police said Friday they are looking for 21-year-old Brandon Feindell, wanted on charges of possession of stolen property, 10 counts of fraud under $5,000, 10 counts of use of a stolen credit card and two counts of breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information about Feindell is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.