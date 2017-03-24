Toronto police issue warning over debit card fraud in taxi cabs

Toronto police are warning the public about debit-card fraud in taxis.

Police say there have been cases where the taxi operator switched out the customer’s debit card with another one from the same bank.

It happens when the customer and the driver are passing the payment machine back and forth.

That gives the driver both the card and the PIN.

Police say it’s easy to do, especially in low light.

They say there have been multiple occurrences of this fraud and it’s not limited to just one taxi company.