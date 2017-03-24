World
March 24, 2017 4:54 am
Updated: March 24, 2017 4:55 am

London attack: 2 more ‘significant arrests’ made

By Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Police have identified the man responsible for Tuesday's attack in London. Khalid Masood, 52, was shot and killed after he mowed down pedestrians, then stabbed a policeman to death as he tried to storm into the U.K. parliament. Redmond Shannon reports.

London’s top anti-terror officer says two more “significant arrests” have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.

Nine people are currently in custody, while one has been released on bail.

Counter-terror chief Mark Rowley on Friday also identified the latest victim, who died in the hospital on Thursday, as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham, south London.

The attacker, identified as Khalid Masood, drove his car into crowds of people on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, killing three and wounding some 50, before stabbing a police officer to death at the Houses of Parliament. He was shot dead by police.

It was also reported that Masood’s birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.

