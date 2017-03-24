London attack: 2 more ‘significant arrests’ made

London’s top anti-terror officer says two more “significant arrests” have been made in connection with the Westminster attack, in central and northern England.

Nine people are currently in custody, while one has been released on bail.

Counter-terror chief Mark Rowley on Friday also identified the latest victim, who died in the hospital on Thursday, as 75-year-old Leslie Rhodes from Streatham, south London.

The attacker, identified as Khalid Masood, drove his car into crowds of people on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, killing three and wounding some 50, before stabbing a police officer to death at the Houses of Parliament. He was shot dead by police.

It was also reported that Masood’s birth name was Adrian Russell Ajao.

