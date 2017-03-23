What we know about the London attack victims

As London reels from Wednesday’s terror attack that left four people dead, including the British-born attacker, details are emerging about those who lost their lives.

Here’s what we know.

At around 2:40 p.m. local time, a British national plowed his car into pedestrians on London’s famed Westminster Bridge, killing two people and injuring dozens more, seven of which remain in hospital in critical condition. The attacker then made his way to the grounds of Britain’s Parliament where he stabbed a policeman to death before being fatally shot by a responding officer.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May said people from 11 countries were injured in the attack around Parliament. The prime minister confirmed 12 Britons, three French, two Romanians, four South Koreans, one German, one Pole, one Irish, one Chinese, one Italian, one American and two Greeks required hospital treatment.

READ MORE: London attacker was British-born, once investigated for extremist links

Here’s what we know about the victims.

The first named civilian who was killed in the attack has been identified as Aysha Frade. According to British newspaper The Guardian, the 43-year-old was a married mother of two and worked as a teacher in London.

Frade was born to a Spanish mother and grew up in the town of Betanzos, in northwestern Spain. As the Associated Press notes, officials and residents of Betanzos stood in silence in memory of Frade and declared three days of mourning for the victims of the attack.

WATCH: Video coverage of ‘terror incident’ in London

“Aysha was the daughter of a Betanzos resident and was linked by family and emotionally to our town,” a note reads on the town’s Facebook page.

Police Constable Keith Palmer, 48, was unarmed when he was fatally stabbed by the attacker on Parliament grounds.

London Attack: Tributes pour in for slain police officer Keith Palmer

The husband and father was a soldier in the Royal Artillery before becoming a member of the parliamentary and diplomatic protection forces for 15 years.

“He was someone who left for work today expecting to return home at the end of his shift and he had every right to expect that would happen,” Metropolitan Police counterterrorism chief Mark Rowley said late Wednesday.

Calling him “every inch a hero,” the prime minister said Palmer’s “actions will never be forgotten.”

The third victim has yet to be identified. Police said the man appeared to be in his mid-50s. Little information has been released about the man, including his nationality. British tabloid The Mirror suggested the man was knocked from Westminster Bridge by the attacker’s car before falling onto an underpass.