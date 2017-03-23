Crime
March 23, 2017 4:00 pm

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, charged in deaths of 8 seniors, once fired over medication errors: documents

By Staff The Canadian Press

Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer, 49, of Woodstock faces eight first-degree murders charges in the deaths of eight people at nursing homes in Ontario.

Newly released court documents show a former Ontario nurse accused of killing eight seniors in her care had been suspended from a long-term care home several times for medication-related errors before she was fired for giving a patient the wrong drugs.

The documents show Elizabeth Wettlaufer was fired from the Caressant Care nursing home in Woodstock, Ont., after an alleged incident in which she incorrectly and overly medicated a resident, who “experienced distress” as a result.

In a letter of termination cited in the documents, the nursing home says the alleged incident was part of a “pattern of behaviours that are placing residents at risk.”

The letter notes Wettlaufer had “an extensive disciplinary record for medication-related errors” and had received several warnings as well as one-, three- and five-day suspensions.

The 49-year-old former nurse is charged with eight counts of first degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police alleged Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors while she worked at nursing homes in Woodstock and London, Ont., between 2007 and 2014.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

