Hamilton police issue warning about grandparent scam

Hamilton police are warning people about a grandparent scam that’s making the rounds.

The scammer calls and tells the intended victim that it’s their grandson or other family member and that they have been in an accident and need help.

In the past, the scammer claimed they needed money for bail or to pay a fine and they instructed the victim not to discuss the request for money with other family members.

Scammers tell the victim to purchase iTunes or Steam gift cards in varying denominations.

The victim is them told to scratch the back of the card to reveal the serial number which is then provided to the scammer.

In both scenarios the victim doesn’t verify the story until after the money is sent or the serial numbers are divulged.

Police are offering these tips to prevent you from becoming a victim: