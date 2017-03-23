Toronto man arrested after stolen vehicle lands on police cruiser in Whitby

A 30-year-old Toronto man is under arrest after the stolen vehicle he was driving landed on top of a police cruiser during a pursuit in Whitby, Ont., overnight.

Durham Regional Police said they received a call from a citizen around 12:45 a.m. Thursday advising them that he was being followed by an unknown vehicle.

The driver managed to pull into a police station on Taunton Road in Whitby as the vehicle behind him drove away, police said.

Police said the vehicle was driving erratically through residential neighbourhoods in an attempt to evade officers.

At one point during the pursuit, police said the suspect vehicle went airborne, landed on top of a police cruiser’s hood and kept going.

The male suspect was arrested after the vehicle entered into a small pond on Thornton Road.

Police said three officers suffered minor injuries. The suspect, identified as Jeremy McTaggart, was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect has been charged with fail to comply with recognizance, dangerous operation of motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to stop at the scene of accident.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Central West Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1836.