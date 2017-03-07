Traffic
Man struck and killed by bus in Pickering

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a bus in Pickering Tuesday evening.

Durham Regional Police are investigating what led to a man being struck and killed by a bus in Pickering.

Police said emergency crews were called to Bayly Street, east of Whites Road South, after 7:10 p.m Tuesday after reports a man was struck by a Durham Region Transit bus. The man, who is believed to be 59, died at the scene.

Officers are trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the man’s death, police said.

Police closed Bayly Street between Whites Road and Begley Street for the investigation.

