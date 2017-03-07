Man struck and killed by bus in Pickering

Durham Regional Police are investigating what led to a man being struck and killed by a bus in Pickering.

Police said emergency crews were called to Bayly Street, east of Whites Road South, after 7:10 p.m Tuesday after reports a man was struck by a Durham Region Transit bus. The man, who is believed to be 59, died at the scene.

In Pickering,Bayly St closed btwn Whites Rd and Begley St (west of Liverpool) due to serious motor vehicle collision investigation. — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) March 8, 2017

Officers are trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the man’s death, police said.

Police closed Bayly Street between Whites Road and Begley Street for the investigation.