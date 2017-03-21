Clarington, Ont., man charged after GO Transit bus driver attacked

NEWCASTLE, Ont. – Durham regional police say a man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into an assault on a bus driver.

Police say witnesses reported that the driver had unsuccessfully attempted to wake a passenger who was passed out on the upper level of the bus at a GO Transit stop on Sunday.

After the driver returned to the front of the bus, it’s alleged the man woke up and began yelling at the driver and kicking the cash box.

UPDATE – Male Party Arrested for Aggravated Assault on a Bus Driver. https://t.co/Gq2gLN4N6S — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) March 21, 2017

Police say the driver was punched in the head several times and was taken to hospital for treatment.

They say a 24-year-old Clarington, Ont., man is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and damage to property not exceeding $5,000.