March 21, 2017 3:59 pm

Clarington, Ont., man charged after GO Transit bus driver attacked

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault investigation.

NEWCASTLE, Ont. – Durham regional police say a man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into an assault on a bus driver.

Police say witnesses reported that the driver had unsuccessfully attempted to wake a passenger who was passed out on the upper level of the bus at a GO Transit stop on Sunday.

After the driver returned to the front of the bus, it’s alleged the man woke up and began yelling at the driver and kicking the cash box.

Police say the driver was punched in the head several times and was taken to hospital for treatment.

They say a 24-year-old Clarington, Ont., man is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and damage to property not exceeding $5,000.

