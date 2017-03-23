Crime
March 23, 2017 9:38 am
Updated: March 23, 2017 9:42 am

Driver arrested for going 124 km/h in 50 zone in Bradford, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo of South Simcoe Police cruiser.

South Simcoe Police / File / Twitter
A A

BRADFORD, Ont. – Police say a man is facing a May court date after allegedly being clocked at nearly 2 1/2 times the speed limit in Bradford, Ont.

South Simcoe police say an officer monitoring speeds on Canal Road on Thursday morning spotted a car passing a row of vehicles.

They say he activated his radar and the approaching car registered a speed of 124 km/h.

Canal Road is a 50 km/h zone.

A 40-year-old Bradford man is charged with stunt driving and speeding, and his licence was suspended for seven days and his car impounded.
Report an error
Bradford
South Simcoe Police
Speeding
Stunt driving

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News