Police arrest four in Guelph drug bust, seize synthetic marijuana, crack
A A
GUELPH, Ont. – Police in Guelph, Ont., have arrested four people in a drug bust.
They say the drug unit began an investigation in February when officers saw a man allegedly bringing drugs into Guelph.
Police say they searched a home Wednesday and seized crack cocaine, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, as well as cash and bullets.
Two men and a male youth from Brampton, Ont., were arrested, along with a 27-year-old Guelph woman.
The three adults are charged with possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The youth was turned over to Peel regional police.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.