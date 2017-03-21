First-ever CFL Week kicks off in Regina

More than 50 of the CFL’s biggest football players are in Regina this week for the first-ever CFL Week, running from March 21 to March 26.

The six-day event will include autograph sessions, live question and answer periods with CFL players, plus other various fan fest events.

“I get super excited. I know it’s got to be that way for the fans as well because we’re in March, we still have a bit of time, but [the season] is coming up quick,” Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly said.

“A lot of the players we normally wouldn’t see across the league and to see our own guys here. Exciting,” Saskatchewan Roughriders Kevin Glenn added.

Another first for the CFL is moving the league’s annual Combine from Toronto west.

The public will be able to get up close and personal with the scouting event, scheduled for Friday.

“This is huge, this is the first time we’ve ever done anything like this in the offseason,” CFL commissioner Jeffrey Orridge said.

“This is a spectacular showcase of where we can really highlight our current stars, celebrate our legends, and introduce those new emerging players with the Combine,” he said.

Tuesday also marked the beginning of CFL’s Respect Camp. Hosted in partnership with the Canadian Red Cross, the event was about promoting healthy relationships among individuals.

“It’s about empowering youth for leadership… If we’re all together, the youth and leaders in the community, if you’re all together, you can accomplish just about anything,” Orridge said.