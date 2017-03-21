Comrie’s community: How the Manitoba Moose goalie is giving back

WINNIPEG — As a goalie, Eric Comrie makes a lot of stops. But the Manitoba Moose finds the ones he makes around Winnipeg to be the most impactful.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets call up defenceman Nelson Nogier

Comrie spends his time away from the rink visiting students as part of Project 11. This season alone, he’s spread mental health awareness to seven classrooms.

“People are too scared to talk about it sometimes,” Comrie said.

“I’ve always wanted to be the best person I can be and help out as much as I can.”

Which is why Comrie has a tough time saying no. Of all the members of the Moose, the 21-year-old gives back the most.

“There’s such a maturity and such a focus about him,” Moose community relations manager Michelle Gazze said. “He’s very committed to investing his time and energy into the community.”

RELATED: Manitoba Moose add pair of forwards

Comrie is also involved with several other initiatives, sometimes jamming two to three appearances into a single day.

“You get to see so many great people,” Comrie said. “It’s been pretty cool to see Winnipeg. It’s such a close community here.”

One Comrie has quickly become a part of, turning him into a fan of his fans.

“I get so excited being around them, seeing what they’re doing and learning from them,” Comrie said.