Manitoba Moose add pair of forwards

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba Moose have signed forwards Kale Kessy and Rob Flick to professional tryout agreements.

Kessy returns to the Moose six weeks after being released by the team. The 24-year-old had an assist and 16 penalty minutes in 12 games during his previous stint with Manitoba.

Flick has put up 29 goals and 30 assists in 59 ECHL games this season as a member of the South Carolina Stingrays. The 25-year-old has played in 279 AHL career games, recording 38 goals, 32 assists and 439 penalty minutes.

The Moose open a two-game series against the Milwaukee Admirals on Thursday at MTS Centre.