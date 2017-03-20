Sports
March 20, 2017 4:53 pm

Winnipeg Jets call up defenceman Nelson Nogier

Nelson Nogier prepares for a face-off during the first period of an AHL hockey game between the Manitoba Moose and Cleveland Monsters on Feb 10, 2017.

Frank Jansky / Getty Images
WINNIPEG — With an influx of injuries on their blueline, the Winnipeg Jets have called up defenceman Nelson Nogier from the Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis.

The 20-year-old has two goals and 11 assists in 57 AHL games this season as a rookie.

Winnipeg is currently missing Paul Postma (lower-body injury), Toby Enstrom (concussion), Jacob Trouba (upper-body injury) and Tyler Myers (lower-body injury). It’s not known if any other defencemen were injured in Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Wild.

Nogier could make his NHL debut on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Saskatoon product was chosen by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

