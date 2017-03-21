Details on new and modernized Calgary schools to be released Tuesday

The province will be revealing details on newly approved school projects during a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday.

The NDP government announced funding for 24 new schools across Alberta in last week’s provincial budget.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Joe Ceci will share further details at a 10 a.m. event at Forest Lawn High School. A similar news conference will be held in Spruce Grove, Alta., at the same time.

Alberta’s 2017 budget included $500 million in funding for 24 new and modernized schools across the province, five of which will be built in Calgary. These projects are on top of the 200 schools already underway in Alberta.

With files from Caley Ramsay