Cattle rustlers made off with 3 calves from Saskatchewan ranch

File photo of a calf. Cattle rustlers stole three young calves from a ranch in southern Saskatchewan on March 16, 2017.

Cattle rustlers made off with three calves from a ranch in Saskatchewan’s Ormiston district.

The theft happened at around 3:30 a.m. on March 16, 2017 when a rancher spotted a dark-coloured Ford extended cab truck parked in an approach on Grid 717.

He then saw a man and a woman stealing the calves from his pasture.

The three calves were between the ages of three and seven days.

The rustlers took off westbound when the rancher approached.

He stopped following the truck when it reach Highway 36.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coronach RCMP at 306-267-1830 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

