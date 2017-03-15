Crime
March 15, 2017 4:35 pm
Updated: March 15, 2017 4:41 pm

Sask. RCMP urge safety, prevention first amid frustration about rural crime

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan RCMP urges property owners to consider rural crime prevention and safety first by securing property and watching out for their neighbours.

Saskatchewan RCMP say they won’t comment on a resolution on rural crime passed at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities convention.

The resolution called on the association to lobby the federal government to expand the rights and justification for people to defend themselves, persons under their care and their property.

In an email to media, RCMP urged property owners to consider prevention and safety first by securing property with strong locks and watching out for themselves and their neighbours.

READ MORE: Sask. justice minister, FSIN take issue with SARM resolution on rural crime

Police also said people should not attempt to confront or pursue suspects.

Saskatchewan Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said Tuesday that the resolution is not surprising because people are frustrated, but he also said they shouldn’t take the law into their own hands.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Executive said it is “shocked and disgusted at the violent intentions” behind the resolution.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Crime Prevention
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations
FSIN
Gordon Wyant
Resolution
Rural Crime
Rural Property
Rural Saskatchewan
Safety First
SARM
Sask Ministry of Justice
Sask RCMP
Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities

