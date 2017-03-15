Sask. RCMP urge safety, prevention first amid frustration about rural crime
Saskatchewan RCMP say they won’t comment on a resolution on rural crime passed at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities convention.
The resolution called on the association to lobby the federal government to expand the rights and justification for people to defend themselves, persons under their care and their property.
In an email to media, RCMP urged property owners to consider prevention and safety first by securing property with strong locks and watching out for themselves and their neighbours.
Police also said people should not attempt to confront or pursue suspects.
Saskatchewan Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said Tuesday that the resolution is not surprising because people are frustrated, but he also said they shouldn’t take the law into their own hands.
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Executive said it is “shocked and disgusted at the violent intentions” behind the resolution.
