Contentious Highland Park redevelopment back at Calgary city council Monday

The proposed redevelopment of the former Highland Park Golf Course is set to be discussed at a Calgary council meeting on Monday.

Vancouver-based developer Maple Projects Inc. wants to change the privately-owned area into a mixed-use site, incorporating residential and retail units.

In January, council voted to approve the redevelopment of the site in principle.

On Monday, four of five proposed bylaw amendments will be up for a third reading while the fifth bylaw amendment faces both a second and third reading.

If the changes are approved, as many as 2,070 condos and town homes could be built on the site.

Some area residents have opposed the project, saying it’s too dense and more green space is needed.