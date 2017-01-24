Calgary city council approves Highland Park golf course development in principle

City council has tentatively approved a contentious development slated for the former Highland Park Golf Course.

Vancouver-based developer Maple Projects Inc. wants to change the privately-owned area into a mixed-use site incorporating residential and retail units.

Some area residents have opposed the project, saying it’s too dense and more green space is needed.

As many as 2,070 condos and town homes could be built on the site.

On Monday, Calgary city council spent hours discussing and voting on the issuing, with Ward 7 Councillor Druh Farrell calling the situation a “hot mess.”

Council approved, in principle, most of the development. However, the proposal will head back to council on March 20 for further discussion.