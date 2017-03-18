Calgarians make final push against proposed development in Calgary’s Highland Park

A final protest by those fighting a controversial proposed development in Highland Valley took place at the Old Highland Golf Course on Saturday.

A group of concerned Calgarians gathered for what they dubbed a “rally for the valley” to express their opposition to the development at the former golf course in northwest Calgary.

A Vancouver-based developer wants to turn the privately-owned former Highland Park Golf Course into a mixed-use site incorporating residential and retail units.

As many as 2,070 condos and townhomes could be built on the site.

The Highland Valley is a green space in the city that links communities from Triwood to Nose Creek and connects to Confederation Park.

City council will vote on the land-use changes Monday.

Elise Bieche, Highland Park Community Association president, says there hasn’t been enough consideration to the physical characteristics of the valley site. Some are worried about the impact of paving over land that currently absorbs much of the area’s storm water runoff.

“It needs slope-adopted development. That water is being treated as a liability rather than an asset on the site. We think that the existing community has not been respected. They are not integrated into the development and we think that is really disappointing,” Bieche said. “Only thing for council to do now is reject this plan.”

READ MORE: Council delays decision on Highland Park development

“We know that this is a quality site and it deserves a quality development and we haven’t seen that presented to date. Our perspective at this point is that the plan needs to be rejected,” Bieche said. ” [The] community knows that a significant portion of this site is owned by the city of Calgary themselves. They could reallocate land to provide us with a better development. Lots of opportunities, the community is just not being heard.”

“We are not a [NIMBY} community. We are accepting of development on this site. We [just] want a quality development,” she said.

Despite changes to the original plan – including more green space and trees – designed to appease community concerns, many residents in the area remain opposed to the plans of developer Maple Projects Inc.

The developer said it has been engaging with the community since 2013 to design a project that will support families and seniors. Maple Projects said it’s also trying to provide convenient access to existing transit and the future Greenline LRT.