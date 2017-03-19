Longueuil police investigate after man’s body discovered in Saint-Lambert

Longueuil police are investigating after an unconscious man was discovered near a residence on Bolton Street in Saint-Lambert.

A 911 call reporting the discovery was made at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim who had upper body injuries, according to police.

Paramedics tried to assist the victim, but he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not been publicly identified, but police said he was in his 50s

A perimeter has been set up as investigators go over the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the discovery of the man’s body are not yet known.