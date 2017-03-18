Man charged after suspicious incident at Toronto library

Police have charged a man after a suspicious incident at a library in Toronto.

Police allege that a man sat next to a nine-year-old and passed him a handwritten note at Parkdale Library around 6:30 p.m. last Monday.

The man then used his phone to type out several inappropriate questions which he presented to the boy, police told Global News.

The boy’s father confronted the man and he fled the library.

Ryan McFarlane, 38, of Toronto, has been charged with failure to comply with probation.

He appeared in a Toronto court Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).