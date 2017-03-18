Body of man discovered in Anjou parking lot

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a parking lot near a condominium co-operative in Anjou.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said a passerby made the discovery shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot at the corner of M.B. Jodoin Avenue and des Galeries d’Anjou Boulevard.

“The man noticed a man lying on the ground bleeding so he contacted emergency services,” Bergeron said.

Urgences-Santé attended the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police have erected a perimeter around the scene.

The victim has yet to be identified but police believe he could be in his 40s or 50s.

“The body showed signs of violence,” Bergeron said, adding the death is being treated as a homicide.

The incident is the fifth homicide of 2017 to occur on SPVM territory.