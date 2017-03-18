Home west of Red Deer hit by stray bullets

RCMP were called to the Poplar Ridge area west of Red Deer Friday night for reports of gunshots, one of which struck a house.

Police say it happened around 8 p.m.

A witness reported hearing three rounds fired from a westbound vehicle on Township Road 384 near the intersection of Range Road 283.

One of those rounds struck an empty bedroom inside the home.

Police believe the shooter was not aware of the location of the house on the property. They do not believe it was targeted.

No one inside the home was injured.

Blackfalds RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.