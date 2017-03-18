3 men seriously injured after separate assaults in Toronto overnight

Three men were rushed to hospital after being involved in separate incidents that took place at various spots around Toronto overnight.

A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital in serious condition after he was viciously assaulted in front of Seaton House late Friday.

Toronto Police responded to a call at 11:09 p.m. reporting an assault and possible stabbing at 339 George Street.

Officers found a man laying out front of the building with facial injuries. Police said the man was repeatedly punched and kicked but he had not been stabbed.

He was rushed to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

A couple of hours later, around 1:30 a.m., a bouncer was seriously injured after an assault outside a Queen West club.

The bouncer was taken to hospital via emergency run. His injuries were considered serious but he’s in stable condition now, police said.

The assault took place outside of the venue.

There is no information on suspects in either incident at this time.

Police are also investigating a stabbing that took place near Yonge and Gould street.

A man in his 40s was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition after being attacked by six suspects around 11:30 p.m.

