Toronto man wanted after woman allegedly assaulted, forcibly confined

Toronto police are searching for a man accused of assaulting and forcibly confining a woman over the weekend in the Kensington Market area.

Police said the incident happened between Saturday and Monday in the Spadina Avenue and St. Andrew Street area, near Dundas Street West.

It’s alleged a man assaulted and forcibly confined a woman, who suffered minor injuries.

Investigators said the woman was assaulted and suffered minor injuries. She was able to successfully escape and contacted police.

The 28-year-old woman and 42-year-old suspect were known to each other, police said.



Story continues below 0316 09:37 Pol Seek Asst Locating Man Wntd In Asslt Causing Bodily …n Thiffault, 42 https://t.co/aaBPwyukDq — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 16, 2017

Jean Sebastien Thiffault of Toronto is wanted on two counts of forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, assault and two counts of breach of probation.

Thiffault is described as standing 6’0 tall, weighing 121 pounds, and having short hair.

Police warned the public not approach him if he is seen, but to call 911 instead.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.