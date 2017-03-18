Downtown stabbing puts man in hospital

Police are investigating after a stabbing sent one man to hospital in life threatening condition.

It happened near Yonge and Gould around 11:30 p.m. Friday evening. Officials say approximately six male suspects attacked the victim for unknown reasons. The victim, in his 40’s, ran down Yonge Street and onto Dundas before collapsing.

ASSAULT:

Yonge St + Gould St

-Police o/s

-Victim has been stabbed

-Injuries appear serious

-EMS rushed

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 18, 2017

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but is currently stable.

Police are now canvassing the area for surveillance footage.