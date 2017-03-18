Downtown stabbing puts man in hospital
Police are investigating after a stabbing sent one man to hospital in life threatening condition.
It happened near Yonge and Gould around 11:30 p.m. Friday evening. Officials say approximately six male suspects attacked the victim for unknown reasons. The victim, in his 40’s, ran down Yonge Street and onto Dundas before collapsing.
The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but is currently stable.
Police are now canvassing the area for surveillance footage.
