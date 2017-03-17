Traffic
March 17, 2017 9:36 pm
Updated: March 17, 2017 9:39 pm

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in downtown Brampton

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A motorcyclist has been taken to a Toronto hospital in critical condition after a crash in downtown Brampton Friday evening.

Peel Paramedics / Twitter
A A

A man riding a motorcycle is in critical condition after crashing into a car in Brampton Friday evening.

Peel police and paramedics were called to the Nelson Street West and Mill Street North area, near Main Street North and Queen Street West, just before 8 p.m.

The man riding the motorcycle, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a Toronto hospital in critical condition with severe head injuries.

Police closed the immediate streets surrounding the crash site as collision reconstruction investigators attended the scene.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton Crash
Brampton traffic
Peel Paramedics
peel regional police
PRP
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News