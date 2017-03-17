Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in downtown Brampton

A man riding a motorcycle is in critical condition after crashing into a car in Brampton Friday evening.

Peel police and paramedics were called to the Nelson Street West and Mill Street North area, near Main Street North and Queen Street West, just before 8 p.m.

UPDATE rider taken to Toronto area trauma centre with severe head injuries, road closures at Mill and Nelson — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) March 18, 2017

The man riding the motorcycle, who is believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a Toronto hospital in critical condition with severe head injuries.

Police closed the immediate streets surrounding the crash site as collision reconstruction investigators attended the scene.